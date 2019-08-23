CGTN America

The Heat: Italy's political crisis

Description:

Less than 15 months after a new Italian government, led by the populist Five Star Movement and the far-right League party was sworn in, Italy is caught in a political crisis. To discuss, tonight's panel includes, Giovanna De Maio, visiting fellow of Foreign Policy, at the Brookings Institution; Christian Blasberg, lecturer of Contemporary History, at LUISS Guido Carli University and Paolo Borchia, member of European Parliament for Italy's Lega Nord party


For months, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Opposition Leader Juan Guaido have been locked in a power struggle. But two weeks after a failed coup attempt, what happens now? To discuss this, tonight's panel includes Lucas Koerner, a Caracas-based political analyst and editor for the independent news website, venezuelanalysis.com and Jose Aristimuño, the CEO of the consulting firm NOW Strategies and consultant to some key officials with ties to Guaido.
Tonight's first guest worked for the late President Hugo Chavez, and the current elected President, Nicolas Maduro. Temir Porras served as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs during the Chavez government and later became Chief of Staff for Maduro. He's currently a visiting professor at Sciences Po Paris
A defiant Boris Johnson faces off against rebellious British lawmakers seeking to prevent the U.K. from leaving the European Union without a deal. CGTN's Richard Bestic reports.
To discuss this set back for Johnson and the Brexit, tonight's panel includes, Alan Wager, a research associate with the "UK in a Changing Europe Initiative" at King's College London; Robert Oulds, who serves as the director of the Bruges Group, a conservative public policy research firm; Klaus Larres, member of the Institute for Advanced Study and a Distinguished Professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and Nathan King, CGTN's White House correspondent.

